Patricia Eimers, age 74, of Madison, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Madison Regional Health System in Madison.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, May 26th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Father Anthony Urban as the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, May 25th at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 PM and Rosary to follow. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery. Online guestbook can be found at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
Patricia Elaine Eimers was born October 13, 1946 in Parkston, SD to Anthony and Jennelle (Muth) Schoenfelder. She graduated from Ethan High School in 1965. On June 4, 1966, she married Richard Eimers. She worked for Dr. Keith Kappenman as a dental assistant for 26 years and then later for Dr. Larry Green for 9 years.
Pat enjoyed winters in South Padre, TX, fishing, hunting, camping, golfing, hanging out at the "man cave" with her family and going to her grandkids many events. For many years, she was a member of Pheasants Forever.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Eimers of Madison; her sons, Todd (Michelle) and Dean (Jennifer) Eimers both of Madison; one granddaughter, Marisa; two grandsons, Bryce and Braden; her siblings, Norm (Carol) Schoenfelder of Mitchell, SD, Gloria Grooms of Ohio, Randy (Nancy) Schoenfelder of Ethan, SD, Alvin (Trish) Schoenfelder of Westcliffe, CO, Sandy (Jerry) Long of Mitchell, SD, Diane (Lyle) Morgan of Mt. Vernon, SD, Mike Schoenfelder of Mitchell, SD; Ron Schoenfelder and special friend, Becky Handrahn of Loomis, SD; three brothers-in-law, Don Suhr of Bismarck, ND, Tom (Jane) Eimers of Chamberlain, SD, and Harry Eimers of Parkston, SD; and one sister-in-law: Carol (Rick) Stewart of Mitchell, SD.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her father-in-law Wallace Eimers and mother-in-law Lou Ann Eimers; siblings Mary Ann Suhr, Robert Schoenfelder and Gary Schoenfelder.
Pat's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Avera Cancer Institute and Madison Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the Walsh Family Village at 801 E. 23rd Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 or Madison Hospice at 417 S. Washington Ave, Madison, SD 57042.