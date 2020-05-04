Marie Martin, age 100, of Madison, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Home.
Due to the current CDC restrictions, a family Mass was held on Monday, May 4th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Father DeWayne Kayser as the Celebrant. Burial was in St. Thomas Cemetery. The funeral may be viewed on the Weiland Funeral Chapel website.
Marie Louise Tuynman was born August 15, 1919 near Winfred, SD to Reynold and Minnie (Vandemoore) Tuynman. She was one of four daughters and two sons. Marie attended General Beadle College in Madison and graduated with a teaching certificate and taught in Lake County for 14 years. She also taught kindergarten in Junius and Madison. She worked in the children's department at the Madison Public Library. In 1952, she married Les Martin and the couple farmed. She worked in the Public Library for 15 years and then moved to Madison in 1982.
She belonged to Catholic Daughters of the Americas, several bridge clubs, and Bible Study. Marie was a devout and proud member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.
She will be survived by 4 nephews, William (Susan) Pulford of Sioux Falls, Robert (Nancy) Pulford of Sioux Falls, Greg (Rhonda) Pulford of Madison, and Rick Gockel of Hopkins, MN; and 1 niece, Nancy (Scott) King of Waconia, MN.
Preceding her in death are her husband, Les (July 9, 1998); 2 sisters, Rose (2012) and Geraldine (1993); and 2 brothers, Garret (1921) and William (1991).
