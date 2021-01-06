Marlene Pearson, age 88, of Madison, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison, South Dakota. She was the widow of Glenn Pearson who preceded her in death on March 4, 2012 after 54 years of marriage.
Lois Marlene Olson was born on October 12, 1932 and was the youngest of three daughters born to Morris and Amelia "Molly" (Skrogstad) Olson of Milton, North Dakota.
She graduated high school in 1950 as the salutatorian of her class in Osnabrock, ND, and continued her education at Valley City State College (ND) where she received her teaching certificate.
She taught two years in a rural school in North Dakota then one year in Lawton, ND where she met Glenn teaching at the same school. They had a long-distance engagement while Marlene taught for three years in Mahnomen, Minnesota and Glenn continued his education in North Dakota. They married on August 3, 1957 and moved to Chester, Montana where they taught alongside one another for four years.
Marlene and Glenn welcomed their first son, Kerry into the world in 1960, and their second son Kirk in 1965. Marlene transitioned from her teaching career to focus on her family full time.
They moved a few more times around Montana before settling in Madison, South Dakota in 1971 where they raised their family and were members of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Marlene was both hard-working and fun-loving. She was a loyal friend, servant-hearted wife, nurturing mom, supportive grandma, and doting great-grandma. She dearly loved time with her family, extended family, and friends. She was known for her genuine care and interest in other people, her recipes, and her impeccable organization.
She and Glenn enjoyed spending time with their son Kirk and wintering with their son Kerry (Lisa) in Arizona, and watching their grandchildren, Kyle and Jenna, play basketball. Marlene continued to travel and enjoy visiting family until 2015 when she moved into Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home.
Marlene is survived by her two sons, Kerry of Gilbert, AZ, and Kirk of Bloomington, MN; two grandchildren Kyle (Aszia) and their children of Dallas, TX, and Jenna of Gilbert, AZ; nieces and nephew.
In addition to her husband Glenn, her parents, sisters, Gladys Heuchert and Dolores Johannesson, and daughter-in-law Lisa preceded her in death.
Condolences may be sent to the Pearson Family at 928 N Summit Avenue Madison, SD 57042.
No services will be held at this time. A service will be planned when it is safe to gather. Inurnment will be in the family plot at the Lawton Cemetery, Lawton, ND. Online guestbook can be signed at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel of Madison.