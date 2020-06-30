Christi Lutz

Christine Marie Lutz, 51, of Madison, died on June 28, 2020, at her home.
Services begin at 1:30 p.m. Mon., July 6, at the Weiland Funeral Chapel. Visitation is one hour prior.
Christine Yeager was born on Nov. 18, 1968, to Cletus and Sharon (Spaid) Yeager. She married Scott Lutz in 2005 and moved to Madison in 2017.
Survivors include her husband, Scott; son, Chancellor Heyd; mother, Sharon (Richard) Rislov; and 2 brothers, Dale (Karen) Yeager and Wayne (Becky) Yeager. She was preceded in death by her father.