Wade Miller, age 41, of Baltic, formerly of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at his home in Baltic, after a brief illness.
Memorial Mass will be Saturday, May 22 at 10:30 AM held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Father Anthony Urban as the Celebrant. Visitation will be Friday, May 21 from 3-7 PM at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service to follow at 7 PM. Private family inurnment will take place in St. Thomas Cemetery. Online guestbook will be found at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
Wade was born November 4, 1979 to Duane and Pat (Blomme) Miller in Watertown, SD. Wade attended Rutland School where he graduated in 1998. Wade and his class helped build the Rambler Stop in Rutland. He furthered his education attending LATI in Watertown receiving his degree in building trades. Wade had a real passion for construction. Any time you saw him he was either building something or talking about it. He definitely lived his life doing what he loved.
He worked for Greenfield Builders most of his career and on the weekends worked with his dad doing odd jobs. He truly enjoyed the relationship and time spent with his dad. Wade was also very close to his brother Ross.
Wade is survived by his parents Duane and Pat Miller; sisters Karen (Eric) Trygstad, Nunda, and Kim (Tim) Breske, Madison; nephews Bennett, Brandon and Isaac Trygstad and Tyler and Hunter Breske; nieces Julia Trygstad and Lexi Breske; stepnieces Vanessa (Jordan) Spier and Allison (Derek) Gaikowski.
Wade was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Chet Miller and Frieda and Chester Erland, and his maternal grandparents Maurice and Louise Blomme. Joining him on his journey, his brother Ross.
The family cannot thank everyone enough for all of their thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.