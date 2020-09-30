Bette Hohwieler, age 78, of Chester, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be 10:30 AM on Friday, October 2nd at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Madison, SD with Rev. Clint Thorson officiating. A luncheon will follow immediately after the service and then procession to Pleasant Hill Cemetery outside of Chester, SD for burial. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Thursday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel in Madison, SD with a prayer service at 7 PM.
While in attendance, please wear a mask and follow COVID guidelines. The funeral will be livestreamed on Our Savior Lutheran Church's Facebook page. Online condolences can be sent at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
Bette Jean Henrickson was born December 11, 1941 near Madison, MN, as the only child of Arthur and Myrtle (Olson) Henrickson. She grew up on a farm outside of Madison, MN and graduated from Madison High School in 1960. After high school, she briefly went to a secretarial school in Minneapolis and soon got a job at Patrick Henry Middle School in Sioux Falls. It was during this time that she met Donald Hohwieler at a dance, and a year or so later, they were married on February 15, 1964 at St. John Lutheran Church, Chester.
They first lived in Chester while Bette worked at Sioux Valley Electric. Then in 1967 she was hired as the business manager at the Chester Area School and held that title for 34 years before her retirement in 2001. Due to her hard work and dedication to her job, she was awarded the "South Dakota Business Manager of the Year Award" in 1991, for which she was very proud.
They lived in the town of Chester for approximately 10 years before moving out to their farm. After her retirement, she started working again at Chester Farm Service as an administrative assistant and did so for the next 10 years. Some of Bette's pastimes were playing card games and traveling with friends, especially to Branson. Spending time with her family was always so very special to her. She also loved baking cookies and other treats for her grandkids.
For those that did know, one of Bette's many talents made her "famous" in the area, and that talent was baking lefse. Every year, she would have numerous requests for her lefse by her family and friends.
Grateful for sharing her life are her husband of 56 1/2 years, Don of Chester; daughter, Jolene (Steve) Winberg of Canova; son, Dan (Jolee) Hohwieler of Sioux Falls; four grandchildren, Kyle and Katelyn Winberg and Hannah and Sarah Hohwieler.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one infant daughter.