Bette Hohwieler

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS OVER 45 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS, DRY GRASS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES WILL LEAD TO HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&