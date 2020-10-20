Dorothy Prostrollo, age 93, of Madison, died October 16, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Graceland Cemetery in Howard.
Dorothy Lorraine Stevens was born to William and Myra (Waugh) Stevens on June 3, 1927, in rural Miner County. Dorothy married Verlin Prostrollo in 1948. They lived in Madison before moving to Fedora and Vilas where they farmed for 10 years. In 1966, they moved to Sheldon, IA, where they owned the Sheldon Bowling Lanes. In 1984, they moved to Madison and built a new home.
Dorothy was a sports lover all her life, playing softball, golf, and bowling. In the mid '90s, Dorothy was inducted into the South Dakota Bowling Hall of Fame. She coached youth bowling in both Sheldon and Madison for many years.
Survivors include her children, Verlin Jr. (Beth) of Hartford, Susan (Kelly Philliph) of Archer, IA, Ron and special friend Sheila Bruxvoort of Sheldon, IA, and Leon of Sheldon, IA; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Verlin in 2013; one son Jack; and ten siblings.
