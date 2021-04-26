Shelly Broghammer, 39, of Colman, died on April 23, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Wed., April 28, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Wentworth, with burial in Rosehill Cemetery, Wentworth. Visitation is Tuesday from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Colman.

Survivors include her husband Roger; daughter Myranda; stepchildren, Kassy (Josh) Olson, Nunda; Kyle Broghammer, Colman; Tyler (Nikki) Broghammer, Rapid City; and four grandchildren.

Service information

Apr 27
Visitation
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
5:00PM-7:00PM
Skroch Funeral Chapel, Colman
214 N. Main St
Colman, SD 57017
Apr 27
Prayer Service
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
7:00PM
Skroch Funeral Chapel, Colman
214 N. Main St
Colman, SD 57017
Apr 28
Funeral Service
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
10:00AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Wentworth, SD 57075
