Shelly Broghammer, 39, of Colman, died on April 23, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Wed., April 28, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Wentworth, with burial in Rosehill Cemetery, Wentworth. Visitation is Tuesday from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Colman.
Survivors include her husband Roger; daughter Myranda; stepchildren, Kassy (Josh) Olson, Nunda; Kyle Broghammer, Colman; Tyler (Nikki) Broghammer, Rapid City; and four grandchildren.
