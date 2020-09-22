Michele Hinderliter, age 73, of Pinedale, WY, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at The Sublette Center in Pinedale, WY.
Michele Rene Siedschlaw was born February 20, 1947 in Huron, SD to Arne and Lorraine (Gascoigne) Siedschlaw. She grew up in Alpena, SD where she lived until she was ten, when her family moved to Madison, SD. She graduated from Madison High School in 1965, where she was very involved in band activities.
She attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and graduated with a teaching degree from Dakota State University in Madison, SD. She later took additional undergraduate course work and worked on a master's degree at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, SD.
While pursuing her master's degree, she did social work connected to her master's program. She later had many bookkeeping and secretarial positions, before she finally became a homemaker.
She married James Hinderliter on July 12, 1986 in Pinedale, WY. They lived on a small ranch outside of Pinedale. She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church and participated in many church groups. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Pinedale.
If you ever talked to Michele you knew her favorite thing to do was to travel and follow her grandchildren, attending all of their many sports and activities. When she was physically not able to travel any longer, she would always be sure to catch each game on her computer.
Following Jim's death in 2015, Michele sold their small ranch and moved closer to town in 2016. She suffered from Parkinson's, which later forced her to move to The Sublette Center in early 2019. Though she fought the move at first, she later came to dearly love the many CNAs and RNs who became a special part of her "family."
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jim.
She is survived by her children, Chris (Karen) Giles of Madison, SD, Laila (Stacy) Illoway of Pinedale, WY, Sherri Davis of Worland, WY, Kelly (Joel) Widener of Portales, NM, Kevin (Sandy) Hinderliter of Pinedale, WY, and Mike (Cheryl) Teague of Citrus Heights, CA. Grandchildren include: Jacob Giles of Alexandria, SD, Joshua Giles, Jessica Giles and Jennifer Giles all of Madison, SD; Blake Illoway and McKenzie Illoway of Pinedale, WY; Joshua (Katherine) Davis, Morgan (Shawn) Diede, Shay Lynn (Blake) Hefenieder, all of Worland, WY; Joella Goss of Portales, NM; Nathaniel Hinderliter, Warren Hinderliter, and Ivy Hinderliter, all of Pinedale, WY. She is also survived by her brother, Micheal (Lana) Siedschlaw of Wentworth, SD; and her sister Stephanie (Gerald) Danek of Lakeville, MN.
The family will be present at Covill Funeral Home from 6:00 until 8:00 on Friday, September 25th with funeral services on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Pinedale; interment in the Pinedale Cemetery to follow.
Condolences can be left at covillfuneralhome.com.