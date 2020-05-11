Steven Graham

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 32 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA AND NORTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&