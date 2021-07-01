The surviving children of Donna Sullivan plan a memorial for her on July 24 in Madison. The family will gather at St. Thomas Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. for committal prayers and music, then meet at the Madison Country Club at 2:15 p.m. for a celebration of life. Those who are interested may join them at the cemetery, the Country Club or both.
The mother of Michael, Kelly, Shannon, Rory, Erin and Mark Jr., she died from COVID-19 on Oct. 28 in Iowa City. A longtime Madison resident, she moved to Iowa City after retirement from Madison Community Hospital.