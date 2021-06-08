Mary Krantz, age 90, of Sioux Falls, passed away peacefully into the Lord's arms on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls.
Memorial mass will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 12th at St. William's Catholic Church with Father Chester Murtha as the Celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass at the church. Inurnment will be in St. William's Catholic Cemetery, Ramona. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Online guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
Mary Joan Krantz born to William J. and Mary W. (Sweeney) Dooley on June 15, 1930 in Ramona, SD. She met Gordon Krantz by their love for dancing and eventually they were married. By God's will, they spent the next 68 years gliding across the dance floor of life.
Throughout her journey Joan was recognized for her many contributions for her work in the civil and agricultural arena. She worked diligently for local farmers for 30 years in the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Department as a proponent for farmland conservation. After, Joan continued her life in the pursuit of civil service and had the honor to represent residents of Madison, SD as the elected Mayor for 5 years, during which time she served as an appointed member of the South Dakota Railroad Board. All while she was a dedicated wife and Mother, raising four children, providing her guidance, wisdom and time throughout their lives.
Later in life, Joan and Gordie moved to Sioux Falls, SD. Joan continued to play a vital role in local civil and agricultural issues. She often would field phone calls from farmers for a simple conversation to conservation advice and cultivated lifelong friendships and mutual respect. She enjoyed playing bridge with a wonderful group of friends and often looked forward to weekly bridge games.
Joan is survived by her husband, Gordie; son, Kevin (Jodi) Krantz and Kevin's daughter, Carly; daughter, Mary (Loren) Nickbarg and their son, Max; daughter, Karen (Carson) Lucas; and son, Kyle (Heather) Krantz and children, Jack, Finley and Harper; brother Doug (Carol) Dooley; sister, Colleen Freeny; and brother, Dave (Lilia) Dooley.
Joan will be deeply missed by her family and abundant dear friends.