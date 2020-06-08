James Granflaten

James "Jim" "Granny" Granflaten, 80, of Durango, Colorado passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Jim was born in Madison, SD in 1940 to Glen and Gladys Granflaten. He grew up on the family farm at Franklin, SD. Jim married Doris DeBoer in May of 1960. In the fall of 1962, after the birth of their daughter, Lori, and the worst winter ever, Jim and Doris moved to San Luis Obispo, CA. Jim was employed for 33 years as a civil engineer for the County of San Luis Obispo.
Jim had many hobbies. He enjoyed his crazy old cars which included a Berkeley, a Messerschmitt, an Amphicar, and finally a Triumph Spitfire. He built and flew model airplanes and belonged to the SloFlyers RC Airplane Club. Jim was also an avid black powder shooter.
From 1979 to 1985, Jim and Doris owned Granny's General Store, first located in San Luis Obispo's historic Sinsheimer Building and later in the historic Hannah Hardware Building. Jim developed a keen interest in HO and G scale model railroading became a master model railroad builder.
After retiring in 1995, Jim and Doris moved to Durango, CO. In preparation for building their dream log home in Enchanted Forest, Jim constructed a perfect G scale model of their planned cabin.
Jim was a member of the Galloping Goose Historical Society and helped with Goose #5's complete restoration. In 2000, Jim became a founding member of the Durango Railroad Historical Society where he served as both President and Secretary. He was dedicated to the restoration of the 315 locomotive, which took place from 2000 to 2007.
Jim was also a member of the San Juan Large Scalers club. He designed and built a magnificent outdoor G scale railroad layout which featured an extraordinary double-loop trestle. Jim's railroad layout was the showstopper of many Railfest tours, where his elaborate Hon3 indoor railroad layout was also on display.
Jim and Doris also enjoyed many years of traveling and driving their Jeep on nearly all of the rugged mountain roads of the San Juan Mountains. Jim and Doris moved from Enchanted Forest to Durango in 2018.
Jim is survived by his wife, Doris, the love of his life for 60 years; his daughter, Lori; grandsons Brandon and Taylor; his brother Bob; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, David; his brother Bill; and his parents, Glen and Gladys.
Memorial services may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Jim would have appreciated that donations be made to the Durango Railroad Historical Society, PO Box 654, Durango, CO 81302.