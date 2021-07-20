Mundwiler Funeral Home announces the death of Avis Weber Aden, age 88, of Milbank, SD, who died on July 12, 2021, at Milbank Area Hospital - Avera Health.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Milbank. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the church, with a prayer vigil beginning at 7:00 p.m. Father Gary DeRouchey will celebrate the Mass, and burial will be at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery.
Avis LaVonne Bonn was born May 1, 1933, in Big Stone City, SD. She attended and graduated school in Milbank, SD. After finishing her schooling, Avis started working at National Tea Grocery Store in Milbank where she met Robert Weber. The two were married in 1952 and started their family in 1953, which include three daughters and one son.
During their marriage, Avis and Robert enjoyed farming together, and Avis took pride in calling herself "her husband's favorite hired man." After over 35 years of marriage, Robert passed away in 1991. Even after his passing, Avis chose to continue to work on the farm with her son, Tim, for several more years.
Once she was ready to retire, Avis enjoyed spending time with and crocheting for her grandchildren, gardening, canning, going on bus tours, attending concerts, collecting antique furniture, and making her famous peanut sponge bars.
Avis later enjoyed spending her retirement with past classmate and companion, Darreld Aden. The two were united in marriage on November 19, 2011. Avis and Darreld enjoyed mowing the lawn together, having dinners at the community senior dining center, sitting on the front porch, and watching the Minnesota Twins, after Avis was able to make a baseball fan out of Darreld.
Avis is survived by husband, Darreld Aden of Milbank, SD; children Diane (Paul) Bosch of Brandon, SD, Timothy (Terri) Weber of Milbank, SD, Nancy (Kenneth) Falor of Madison, SD, and Rita (Charles) Vaske of Wilmont, MN; grandchildren Heather (Jason) Mahlberg, Nathan (Erin) Bosch, Eric (Kristin) Bosch, Katrina Weber, Alexandra (Martin) Seggelke, Craig (Nicole) Falor, Matthew (Danielle) Falor, Jacob (Carlee Kurth) Cowan, Stephen Cowan, Zachary (Kayla) Cowan, Mitchel Cowan, and Erik (Kelly) Engelmeyer; twelve great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Susan Weber, Mary Lou Dressler, and Margaret Weber. She is also survived by Darreld's children, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Lucy (Foss) Bonn; husband, Robert M. Weber; twin sister, Mavis Pells; and great-granddaughter, Sarah Bosch.
Mundwiler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence, visit www.mundwilerfuneralhome.net.