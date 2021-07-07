Sherry Lynn Gullickson, age 57, met the arms of God, peacefully surrounded by her family on July 4th at her home after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
Sherry was born October 8th, 1963 to Verlie and Darris Kjellsen. She graduated from Arlington High School and Dakota State University with a degree in Elementary and Special Education. She went on to influence many children's lives while teaching at Tri-Valley, Madison, Lake Preston and Brookings school districts.
She had four beautiful children, Amanda, Michelle and Darrik, whom she shared with Brad Bunker, and Jordyn, whom she shared with her husband, Darin Gullickson.
Her grandchildren were her ultimate pride and joy. She enjoyed anything that involved the lake and outdoors including boating, camping, gardening, hunting and nature walks with her grandchildren. Sherry had a bright and contagious smile that could light up the room. She had a very loving and compassionate soul that touched everyone she knew. She had a strong faith in the Lord that guided her to be the amazing woman she was.
If you were blessed to know Sherry, you would remember her as the first one to jump in the lake, always wanting to dip her feet in the ice cold river, take the ride of her life skiing, tubing, wake surfing or 4-wheeling and enjoy any moment possible soaking up the fresh air and sipping her strong coffee. She had the heart of a competitor and always had the family playing games such as softball, board games and card games.
Advice she gave her family in the final weeks of her life were: "Do something you love, with someone you love, in a place you love. Create as many of those moments as possible, and you will have a great life." -- Sherry Gullickson
Sherry is survived by her mother, Verlie DeVries; husband, Darin Gullickson; children, Amanda (Tyler) Anderson, Michelle (Dana) Sand, and Darrik (Shelace) Bunker; 9 grandchildren, Haven, Briar and Ledger Anderson, Lennon, Oliver and baby Sand, Hadlee, Brixlee and baby Bunker; siblings, Shayne (Sandy) Kjellsen, DeDe (Scott) Gilbertson, and Jay DeVries; mother- and father-in-law, Sandy and Roger Gullickson; and sister-in-law, Susan (Todd) Williams; and her many nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Jordyn Gullickson; father, Darris Kjellsen; and both maternal and paternal grandparents.
Visitation and Celebration of life will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Arlington, SD on Thursday, July 8th from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm. Funeral services will also be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday, July 9th at 10:30 am.
