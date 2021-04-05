Irene Casanova, age 92, of Ramona, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 after a brief illness.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Wednesday, April 7th at St. William Catholic Church with Father Bob Vinslauski as the Celebrant. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Tuesday at the church with a prayer service at 7 PM and a Rosary to follow. Burial will be in St. William Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
Irene was born November 11, 1928 in rural Artesian to Joseph and Ellen (Healy) Effling. She was the second of nine children. Irene went to country school for eight years, then attended high school at St. Agatha in Howard. She attended Notre Dame College in Mitchell, SD and taught school for two years.
She married John R. "Jack" Casanova on January 20, 1951 in Artesian. They ran a dairy and farmed near Ramona until 1993 when they moved to Ramona. Irene belonged to St. Williams Altar Society and St. Williams Church, taught CCD, and was a reader and communion distributor for many years. She enjoyed being a 4-H leader, and the family enjoyed many years of 4-H activities and S.D. State Fairs.
When the kids left home, Irene and Jack enjoyed traveling to Mexico, Hawaii, Nashville and California visiting family and friends.
Grateful for sharing her life are her three children, Bob, Larry (Peggy) Casanova, both of Ramona, and Jolene (Laron) Krause of Clear Lake; eight grandchildren, Holly (Brett) Lease of Colman, Brett (Connie) Casanova of Yankton, David (Kristi Bernat) Casanova of Middle River, MN, Michael Casanova of Sioux Falls, Andy (Kylene) Casanova of Peachtree City, GA, Tiffany (Jason Lee) Krause of Brandon, Adam (Taylor) Krause of Clear Lake, Brent (Lyndy) Krause of Clear Lake; 11 great-grandchildren, Justin (Allison Larson), Gavin and Lydia Casanova, Alex and Landon Casanova, Kellen and Marlee Casanova, Brynn and Brexton Lease, Beckett Krause and Hayes Krause; brothers, John Effling of Clear Lake, Francis (Cleo) Effling of Artesian, Greg (Sharon) Effling of Artesian; sisters-in-law, Esther Effling of Mitchell and Yvonne Wolf of Ramona.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Ellen Effling; infant sister, Veronica; daughter, Darlene; husband, John "Jack;" daughter-in-law, Marilee; sisters, Mary (Bernard) Muller and Gertrese (Ed) Steilen; brother, Vince; sister-in-law, Shirley Effling; and brother-in-law, Joe Wolf.