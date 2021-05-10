Kathleen Norton

Kathleen "Kathy" Norton, age 78 of Sioux Falls, SD and formerly of Chester, SD passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD surrounded by her beloved family.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Friday, May 14, 2021 at George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at George Boom Funeral Home from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. Interment will be at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester, SD. Visit georgeboom.com for a full obituary, online guestbook, and a link to livestream the funeral service.
Grateful for sharing her life is her husband, Robert "Bob" Norton of Sioux Falls, SD; son, Kim Norton and his wife, Barb of Madison, SD; daughter, Nancy Van Well and her husband, Jeff of Prescott, AZ; five grandchildren, Kyle, Callie, Kristen, Josh, and Kayla; six great-grandchildren; her sister, Karen Larson and her husband, Larry of Brandon, SD; sister-in-law, Sharon Hofstad of Sioux Falls, SD; and many other relatives and friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Cyrus and Elsaetta (Peterson) Hofstad; and her brother, William Hofstad.