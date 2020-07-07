Brenda Ritzman

Brenda Marie Ritzman, 56, of Madison, died on July 6, 2020, at Sanford Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Family-only Mass is at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church on Thursday. Visitation is Wednesday from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Weiland Funeral Chapel.

She was born on July 16, 1963, at Mitchell to Gary and Shirley (Bender) Ritzman.

Survivors include her parents, of Madison; two brothers, Ken and James; and four sisters, Patricia Burton, Mary Ritzman, Monica Guerrero and Julie Ritzman.

Service information

Jul 8
Visitation
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Jul 8
Prayer service
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
7:00PM-7:10PM
Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
