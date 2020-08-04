George Walters Jr.

George Melvin Walters Jr. age 84, died on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.
A visitation will take place on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. George's funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD. For a more complete obituary and a link to view his funeral online visit www.georgeboom.com.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Donna Walters, Lake Madison, SD; children, Beth (Jim Yosel) Moore, Kansas City, MO, Brett Walters, Sioux Falls, SD, Elliott (Deidre Klaus) Miller, Tampa Bay, FL, Christopher (Sarah Cherrington) Miller, Sioux Falls, SD and Toby (April Hanson) Huber, Sioux Falls, SD; daughter-in-law, Jody Walters, Kenosha, WI; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; seven brothers, Ed (Lavonne) Walters, Cohasset, MN, Glen (Norma) Walters, Sioux Falls, SD, Joe Walters, Red Oak, TX, Darrel (Marge) Walters, Sioux Falls, SD, Alvin (Joy) Walters, Desoto, TX, Arvin (LaDonna) Walters, Zion, IL and Ronald (Sandy) Walters, Hutchinson, MN; two sisters-in-law, Judy Walters, Dell Rapids, SD and Kathy Walters, Larchwood, IA; life-long friend, Bernie Flanagan, Sioux Falls, SD; extended family, Monte, Larissa and Alyssa Patterson, Sioux Falls, SD; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Bruce Walters; parents, George Sr. and Grace Walters; four brothers, Henry, Dick, Leslie and Ervin "Erv" Walters; and one sister, Aleida Kruger.