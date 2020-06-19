Robert "Bob" Hall

Robert E. Hall, Jr. "Bob" of San Jose, CA passed away peacefully on the evening of Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Bob was born on April 28, 1936, to Robert E. Hall, Sr. and Alvina Faden Hall in Sioux City, IA, the older of two sons. The family moved to Madison, SD in 1944 to open the Firestone Tire store. They lived at 420 N. Van Eps Avenue and attended Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church across the street. Both Bob and his brother, John J. Hall, served as altar boys at St Thomas. Bob's father, Robert E. Hall, Sr. was a Madison City Commissioner and Mayor of Madison in 1951 and 1952.
Bob graduated from Madison High School in 1954. He went on to the University of South Dakota where he graduated in 1958 and earned a Masters in English in 1959. Bob's brother John also attended the University of South Dakota where they both pledged Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Two of Bob's fraternity brothers, Paul Van Buren from Dell Rapids and Kermit Olsen from Elm Springs, both later relocated to the Bay Area and remained two of his closest friends until his death.
Bob left South Dakota in 1964 to accept a position at Crocker National Bank in San Francisco. He went on to earn an MBA from Santa Clara University. He later transitioned into real estate, founding Almaden Oaks Realtors in South San Jose in 1975 and building a successful business as a top broker in Silicon Valley over several decades.
An avid sports fan, Bob enjoyed going to 49ers, Stanford football, Giants and A's games on the weekends with his children and friends. He also cherished spending time with his family at their summer home in Lake Tahoe. Many special memories were created there with his children.
Bob had resided in San Jose since the early 1970s and his brother John settled in McLean, VA. Even though they raised their families on opposite coasts, Bob and John came back to Madison many times over the years to visit their parents and friends.
Robert E. Hall, Sr. and Alvina celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1984 with both Bob and John present as well as many of their grandchildren. Alvina passed away at age 92 in April 1998 and her husband Robert E. Hall, Sr. followed several months later at age 94. John passed away in September 2016.
Bob is survived by his three children, Robert E. Hall, III of San Francisco, Susie Hall Sawyer (Adrian) of Tiburon, CA and Carrie Hall Cooper (Chip) of Larkspur, CA; and three grandchildren, Riley, Drew and Kate. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Trish Hall; a nephew, John J. Hall, Jr. (Mary); and three nieces, Sue Purdy (Christopher), Katie Mackenzie (Bruce) and Elizabeth Dekanich (Joel).
Although the family no longer has any direct ties to Madison, the Halls share fond memories of the town and celebrate their South Dakota heritage.
A funeral Mass was held for Bob on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in San Jose. He is buried at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Los Altos, CA. His brother John is buried at Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, VA. Their parents are buried at St. Thomas Cemetery in Madison.
Memorial contributions can be made in the Hall family's name to the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church Boxes for Babies program (sttha.org/information/boxes-for-babies) which donates baby clothes and supplies to every newborn at Madison Regional Hospital to give them a good start in life.