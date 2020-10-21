Howard Schutt, 86, of Brookings, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living Center.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Eidsness Funeral Home in Brookings. Burial will immediately follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Brookings. There will be a time of visitation one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M. Family requests that all guests wear masks during the service and visitation.
Howard Lloyd Schutt was born on December 22, 1933, at Sioux City, Iowa, to Samuel and Grace (Peelen) Schutt. He attended grade school at Sioux Center County West Branch #2, and graduated from Sioux Center Public High School in 1952. Howard also attended Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa.
In 1955, Howard enlisted in the service, attending basic training at Fort Ord, California, and Military Police training in Camp Gordon, Georgia. Howard was also stationed at Augsberg, Germany for a time, before honorably discharged in 1957.
Following his discharge from the military, Howard was united in marriage to Joan De Ruyter on August 20, 1957. The couple moved to Brookings in 1972. Joan passed away on December 4, 1986.
Throughout his life, Howard enjoyed working as a stock broker for IDS for nearly 20 years in the Tyndall-Huron area. He also worked for nearly 30 years at the SDSU Plant Science Foundation Seed Division, retiring in 2010.
On September 8, 1989, Howard was united in marriage to Marlys Cunningham Hoffelt at Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Following Marlys's death in 2017, Howard moved to Edgewood Vista where he remained until his passing.
Howard had many joys in life, including spending time fishing, watching sports on T.V., and especially going to coffee breaks with all of his coffee buddies. He also enjoyed pitching for fast pitch softball in his younger years. Howard was also a member of the Tyndall Library Board, the Methodist Church Board where he acted as Treasurer, and also acted as the President of the Bowling Association. Perhaps his greatest joy in life was spending time with his family.
Howard is survived by his children, Susan (Dan) Marking, of Grand Rapids, MN, Mike Schutt of Brookings, SD, Leslie (Joel) Koch, of White, SD, and Leah (John) Knofczynski of Madison, SD; stepchildren, Jeff (Elaine) Hoffelt, of Cary, NC, Lori (Rick) Schultz, of Brookings, SD, Tonya (Colin) Gaalswyk, of Brookings, SD, and Jason (Janell) Hoffelt, of Brookings, SD; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Howard is preceded in death by his wives, Joan and Marlys; infant twin boys Bradley and Brian; an infant great-grandson Caleb; his parents, Samuel and Grace; and a sister, Eunice Mae.
Howard's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Edgewood Vista in Brookings for the exceptional care that they provided for Howard throughout his stay.
Although floral arrangements are appreciated, Howard's family prefers that memorial donations may be directed to Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Brookings.