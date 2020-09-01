Earl Raymond Voeltz, 91, of Howard, died on Aug. 31, 2020.
Family services begin at 11 a.m. Thurs., Sept. 3, at St. John Lutheran Church in Howard. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Willoughby Funeral Home.
He was born on May 21, 1929, to William and Bertha Voeltz and married Beverly Sessler on Dec. 15, 1950.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly of Howard; and 5 children, Loren (Marlene) Voeltz, Donna (Terry) Klinkhammer and Colleen (Don) Arens, all of Howard, Susan (Brad) Hodne Colman, and Melissa (Colin) of Salem.
To send flowers to the family of Earl Voeltz, please visit Tribute Store.