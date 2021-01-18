Rose Barthel of Sun City, AZ passed away suddenly and unexpectedly January 12th at the age of 88.
To describe Rose's life in a word it would be gratitude. She always valued what she had and was never concerned with what she lacked. Others in her life always came first. She never wanted to be the center of attention. Rather, she just found great joy in being surrounded by family and friends. She never got down regardless of how tough the circumstances were. Her strength and resolve were amazing; her positive spirit was infectious.
One of her passions was sending out cards to everyone in her life. They always were attached with a handwritten note. She never missed a holiday or important event. She sent out so many cards in her lifetime that we once joked: "Mom someday when you go to the mailbox there will be a thank-you card from Hallmark." Rose truly loved life, and she also loved a good meal, a good vacation, a good pedicure and a good party.
Rose was born in Salem, South Dakota and graduated from St. Mary's High School in Salem. She then moved to Minneapolis to continue her studies. After graduating, Rose accepted a position working in Washington, D.C. Her next challenge moved her to Chicago where she worked in the banking industry.
Rose met her husband Ron while living in Chicago. They were married on November 24th 1956. Together they raised 5 children.
She is survived by one brother, Richard Luehn; and her children, Susan (Harold Sr.), David (Shafa), Doug (Patty), Tim (Angela) and Jamie (Ricky). She had 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Her spirit lives on in all of them.
Rose was a woman of strong faith. "God is good" was her mantra. She's in God's good hands now.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Regency Mortuary and Crematory in Sun City is in charge of arrangements.