Audrey Kattke

Audrey R. Kattke, age 97, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
A public visitation will be 3-5 PM on Sunday at St. Williams Catholic Church. For those attending, please wear a face mask while attending the visitation. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Monday, August 31st at St. Williams Catholic Church in Ramona. Burial will be in St. Williams Catholic Cemetery.
The funeral will be livestreamed on our Facebook page, Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel and we will add a link to our website www.rustandweilandfuneral.com after the funeral is over.
She was born March 20, 1923, in Madison, SD to Ed and Lidvina (Fuchs) Coty. She attended St. Thomas Catholic school for all of her school years and graduated from there. She eventually moved to Washington D.C. to work as a secretary during the war, and be close to her future husband, Harold Kattke.
Upon returning from Washington, the couple married on Aug. 11, 1945, in Madison, SD. They moved to rural Ramona to farm, and were blessed with five children.
Audrey truly lived life to the fullest, even after contracting polio in 1949. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing Bridge on Tuesdays, reading, people watching, cheering on her favorite teams Duke, Vikings, and Twins, and supporting her grandkids. She belonged to the St. Williams Catholic Church and Altar Society, along with the American Auxiliary.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Steve (Vicki) Kattke of Hopkins, MN, Nancy Kattke of Sioux Falls, SD, Tom (Ruth) Kattke of Ramona, SD and Jim (Mary) Kattke of Black Hawk, SD; five grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Audrey joins her husband, her parents, and daughter Teri in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: The Clay Misar Fund, First National Bank, PO Box 67, Ramona, SD 57054.