Sharon Brown

Sharon Lee Brown, age 84, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Madison, South Dakota, passed away Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 at Houston Northwest Medical Center.
Sharon L. Brown (nee Beck) was born May 13th, 1935 in Madison, SD to Leslie and Mary (Bidwell) Beck. She attended school in Madison until her father re-enlisted in the Army shortly after WWII ended, at which time she moved with her family to many locations around the country and to Japan.
She graduated high school a year early and returned to Madison to attend General Beadle College. While in college, she met the love of her life, Kenneth W. Brown, and were married on September 4th, 1955 in Madison at the United Methodist Church. Over the years, not only did they collaborate in their work as educators, but also in building a beautiful family of five children whom they adored.
Sharon earned her Masters degree in mathematics from the University of Illinois in Urbana in 1964 and achieved her PhD in statistics, educational psychology and computer science from Northern Illinois University in 1970. That same year, the family moved to Houston, Texas where she became a tenured professor of Statistics at Texas Southern University where she worked the next 30 years.
During her life in Houston, she earned the American Contract Bridge League Life Master designation in 1994. Sharon was one of the founding members of the Ponderosa Invitational Swim Meet which has become one of the premier swim meets in the Houston area. Sharon was also on the board of the Spring Klein Girls Softball when the organization built and relocated to the fields at Collins Park. Her contributions to these organizations provided unlimited opportunities for the youth in North Houston.
Sharon is survived by her children, Lisa G. (Dan) Twomey of Spring, TX, Dianne M. (Mark) Moynihan of Spring, TX, David W. (Linda) Brown of Elkhart, IN, Amy A. (Cindy Gossett) Brown of Spring, TX and Julie J. Brown (Lee A. Groves) of Bertram, TX; 11 grandchildren, Daniel, Michael and Matthew Twomey; Amy Moynihan; Karin, Wayne and Joseph Brown; Billy and Kelly Brown; Kai and Cash Brown; 1 great-grandchild, Owen Twomey; a brother, Dudley (Norma) Beck of Olathe, KS; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents and her husband.
Visitation will be held June 29th at the United Methodist Church in Madison at 1 pm. The funeral service will be held at the church at 2 pm. A short ceremony at Graceland Cemetery will be held after that and then a reception will be held at the home of Sharon's niece, Dawn (Randy) Pickard in rural Volga.
Any flowers may be sent to the church or, in lieu of that, donations made be made to the Dr. Kenneth W. and Sharon L. Brown Memorial Scholarship at Dakota State University.