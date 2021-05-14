Tom Hamlin

Tom Hamlin, age 74, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Madison Regional Health System in Madison.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Monday, May 17 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Father Anthony Urban as the Celebrant. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Sunday, May 16th at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 PM and a Rosary to follow. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Highmore, SD.

Thomas Howard Hamlin was born June 22, 1946 to Howard and Gladys (Heckenlaible) Hamlin in Pierre, SD. Tom attended Highmore High School where he graduated in 1964. He furthered his education at South Dakota State University on an academic scholarship. He played football for 4 years while earning his Bachelor Degree in Education. Tom spent 33 years teaching math at Madison Middle School and coached track and football along with owning a painting business, Tom's Painting, for 49 years.

Tom's passions were taking care of his family, hunting, fishing, camping, and golfing. He was a loyal SDSU Jacks Alumni and very proud season ticket holder.

He is survived by his wife, Pat of 54 years of Madison; daughter Kristin and her son, Zachary of Bemidji, MN; daughter Kellie (Craig) Peters of Sioux Falls and their children Ryan of Fargo, ND and Allison of Sioux Falls; son Tom Hamlin of Mesa, AZ; and daughter Kari (Justin) Blasius of Kimball and their children, Turner, Brenna (Jake) Harms of Vermillion; and his sister: Connie (Karl) Johannsen of Tolstoy, SD.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Gladys Hamlin.

