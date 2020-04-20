Marianne Smalley, age 87, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Madison, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society-Sioux Falls Village.
A family graveside service will be held at St. Thomas Cemetery, Madison. Arrangements are entrusted with Weiland Funeral Chapel. Memorials can be directed to St. Thomas Cemetery, 217 4th St. N.W., Madison, S.D., 57042.
Marianne Alguire was born May 30, 1932 in Chester, SD to Harvey and Julia (Kelly) Alguire. She graduated from Franklin High School and attended General Beadle for 2 years. On August 7, 1952, she married Robert Smalley in Madison.
Because Robert was in the military, they knew that they would be moving often and for the next 20 years, they did just that. Robert retired and they moved their family to Madison. Shortly after moving back, Marianne started working at JC Penney's and various banks in the area. After a few years, she started working as a bookkeeper for Lake County International and continued to work there until her retirement.
Marianne will be remembered for a devout commitment of her faith and the Catholic church. She loved spending as much time as she could with her entire family. In her spare time, she loved to raise a garden and enjoyed her flowers.
Marianne was very active within the Madison community. She was on the Board of Directors for the Lakeview Tower in Madison, member of 40/8, BPOW, Gold Star wives, VFW and American Legion Auxiliaries.
Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Robert, Jr. (Gerri) Smalley of Washington state and their children, Travis, Julia (Brian) and Rebecca (Nick); son, Steve (Paula) Smalley of Sioux Falls and their children, Aaron (Misty), Lane (Antionette) and Dana (Kurt); 14 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Kitty (Ronie) Uthe of Madison.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Robert.