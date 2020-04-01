Albert Scott Woods, age 61, of Madison, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Ava's House under hospice care, in Sioux Falls. Memorial services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church at a later date.
Albert was born on July 25th 1958, to Phyllis Jean Hirtes and Albert Woods in Artesia, CA.
He attended Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe Springs, CA, where he met his wife Rachel Gonzales. The couple were married on April 29th, 1978. To this union, three children were born: Jim, Stacy, and Albert. They then moved to Madison in 1990.
His hobbies included spending time with family, gardening, horseback riding, and raising chickens.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Wade and Phillip.
He is survived by his wife Rachel Woods; their three children, Jim (Angie), Stacy (Ryan) Lindholm, Albert; his six grandchildren, Hallie, Emily, Alexander, Olivia, Grace, and Dominick; and one sister, Jana Ballard.
