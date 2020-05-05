Allan Duffy, age 40, of Madison, South Dakota, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 3, 2020, after experiencing a brain bleed.
Due to the CDC restrictions, a funeral service for immediate family will be 10:30 AM on Wednesday, May 6th at Weiland Funeral Chapel with Father DeWayne Kayser officiating. Extended family and friends may livestream the funeral on the Weiland Funeral Chapel Facebook page or view it later on our website.
Online condolences may be sent to www.weilandfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements are entrusted with Weiland Funeral Chapel, Madison.
Allan David Duffy was born on July 30, 1979, to Michael and Cheryl Duffy in Sioux Falls. Due to his premature birth, Allan spent a significant part of his childhood in Sioux Valley Hospital, where he and his family made many lifelong friends.
The oldest of two boys, Allan graduated from Madison High School in 1999, and loved to cheer on the Bulldogs. He was a lifelong sports fan, serving as a student trainer for the Bulldog basketball team while in high school, and as an umpire for Little League baseball as an adult.
For the past 17 years, Allan owned and operated Madison Taxi Service, giving thousands of rides and making countless friends along the way. Known simply as "Duffy" to many, he was a constant and cheerful presence in the community, and he enjoyed getting to know his clients and keeping up with their lives.
More than anything, Allan believed in the importance of family. He was a devoted son, brother and uncle. He adored his nieces and would spend hours playing games with them and making them laugh. Allan will be remembered for his sense of humor, his kind heart, and his love for the Minnesota Twins.
Allan is survived by his parents, Michael and Cheryl Duffy of Madison; his brother and sister-in-law, Ryan and Elizabeth Duffy of Sioux Falls; his nieces, Layna and Roslyn Duffy of Sioux Falls; his grandparents, Bernard and Marlene Duffy of Lake Preston and Elaine Bergheim of Madison; and many special aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, any memorials can be sent to Weiland Funeral Chapel to be used for a future tribute to Allan.