Myron "Pete" Olson, age 84, of Madison, was called Home on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Madison Regional Health System.
Due to COVID-19 the family will be having a private memorial service held at 11 AM on Thursday, August 13th at Our Savior Lutheran with Rev. Clint Thorson officiating. Livestreaming will begin 10 minutes prior to the service and will be streamed thru Our Savior Lutheran Church Facebook page. Inurnment will be at a later date in Graceland Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
Myron Elmer Olson was born February 7, 1936 in the home of his parents, Marvin and Mildred (Raschdorf) Olson. He purchased that home and lived there until his death. On November 15, 1957, he married Sharon Wrigg and to this union, five children were born.
Pete served in the National Guard for 12 years. Over the years, Pete worked for Wenks Produce, Garfield School and then East River Electric until his retirement. He was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, where he was a trustee for years and he served on the stewardship board.
Pete enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with his family and friends. Time fishing with his two sons along with time spent with his family was his greatest blessing.
Grateful for having shared his life are his loving wife of 62 years, Sharon of Madison; five children, Rod (Carol Skoda) of Ocala, FL, Randy (Deb Baumiller) of Highmore, SD, Wendy (Tim) Tolley of Ramona, SD, Julie (Joe) Walter of Mitchell, SD and Lisa (Greg) Ordal of Madison, SD. He was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 2 stepgrandsons and 19 great-grandchildren.
Pete is also survived by his sister, Marge Ford of Shelton, WA, and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.