Donna Marie Mahutga, 95, of Howard, died on Oct. 22, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard. No services are planned at this time. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Donna Wade was born on March 14, 1925. She married Ray Poulson in 1943; they were later divorced. She married Victor Mahutga in 1949; they divorced in 1976.
She was a teacher and moved to the Howard area in 1996.
Survivors include son Richard (Cindy) Mahutga; daughter Rebecca Lawhon; and grandchildren David, Charles, Deanna, Robyn, Ryan, Justin, Amy, Karen, Matthew and Megan.
She was preceded in death by three children, Susan, James and Michael.