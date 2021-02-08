James Folsland

James "Jim" Wendell Folsland, 88, of Sioux Falls and a former Oldham resident loved his Savior and Lord and was welcomed into heaven on Sunday, January 31st, 2021.
Jim was born to Alfred and Lenore (Severson) Folsland on May 25th, 1932 in Madison, SD. He attended grade school at the Hill School west of Oldham and graduated from Oldham High School in 1950. He worked alongside his brother Kermit on the family farm raising cattle, crops and potatoes. Jim and Kermit continued on with the family beekeeping business which was started by their father and uncle in 1915. Many barrels of clover and alfalfa honey were trucked out of the honey extracting house over the years. Jim spent many springs down in Texas making up new bee hives and raising bees. He retired from farming and beekeeping in 2007.
He married Marcella Rae Intermill who was the love of his life on August 15th, 1953. They were constant companions and shared 67 1/2 years together. Three sons were born to this union, Bradley James, Steven James and David James.
Jim was awarded the Outstanding Young Farmer Award in 1967, was a 4-H leader, a Boy Scout leader, and was on the board for building the Oldham School gymnasium. He loved sports and played basketball in high school and on an Independent Basketball team. He was an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. His favorite sports events to watch were those of his sons and grandchildren.
He enjoyed hunting and made many hunting trips to Wyoming and the Black Hills to hunt with family and friends. He was a member of the Oldham Snowmobile Club. When the Oldham Potato Day Festival was revived, he spent many years on the Festival Committee in charge of the parade.
In 1988, they bought a home in Rapid City and they spent the next 15 winters out there entertaining family at Christmas, attending the Rapid City Thrillers basketball games and going to auctions.
Jim and Marcee moved from the family farm into Oldham in 1991. They also lived in Madison and moved to Sioux Falls in 2009 living in a twin home, at Dow Rummel and most recently at Grand Living on Lake Lorraine.
Jim was a tall man with a big heart and was a very generous and caring person to all. He loved to visit with people and would talk to anyone, anywhere, anytime. He was well liked by everyone he met. He loved family times and gatherings and his big hands were always ready to play card games of Oh Heck, Some'R'Set and Hand and Foot or to hold a new great-grandchild. His hearty laugh was often heard above everyone else's after sharing a good joke or story.
He was baptized and confirmed at the Oldham Lutheran Church and was a current member of Calvary Free Lutheran Church in Arlington. The most rewarding decision he ever made was to ask Jesus Christ into his life in 2007.
Blessed to have had Jim in their lives are loving wife, Marcella; sons, Brad and Cathy Folsland, Steve and Carol Folsland, and David and Cindy Folsland; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law Patricia Folsland; Gary and Deanna Intermill, John Pester, Jim Intermill; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Ardelle Black, his brother Kermit Folsland, a grandson Jacob James Folsland, a great-grandson Ezekiel Bradley Folsland, and a niece Kathleen Folsland.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Living Word Free Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, February 12, 2021 at Calvary Free Lutheran Church, 213 N US HWY 81, Arlington, SD. (Masks are required.) Private committal services will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Oldham, SD. A Live-Stream of the service can be viewed at http://lwflc.org/folsland-memorial starting at 4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Feeding South Dakota, 4701 N Westport Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57107-0123 or to the Oldham Food Pantry, % Mrs. Sheila Huntimer, 21754 446th Ave, Oldham, SD 57051.