Ruth R. Ruen, 87, of Madison passed away peacefully on March 19, 2021 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.
Funeral services were held on Monday, March 22 at Sinai Lutheran Church in Sinai.
Ruth Leonard was born August 20, 1933 in Ramona, SD to Vernon and Hattie (Tupper) Leonard. She attended and graduated from Oldham High School. On July 29, 1951 she married Merlgene Ruen and they lived in Madison for 12 years before moving to the family farm near Sinai. Merlgene passed away in 2009.
Ruth was a very active member of Sinai Lutheran Church where she served on the library board, was involved in church circle and spent many hours quilting with the ladies in the quilting group. She enjoyed gardening, playing pinochle, reading, crocheting, dancing with Merlgene and loved her dear friends in the Happy Moments Club. She also cherished time spent with her family.
Ruth is survived by her children, Larry (Debra) Ruen of Madison, Peggy Young (Richard Amert) of Madison, Rodney Ruen (Joni Cowman) of Pierre and Roberta (Brian) Mullen of Emlenton, PA; ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a sister, Theresa Bickett, a brother, William Hines, a daughter-in-law, Carol Ruen, a son-in-law, Michael Young and a great-great-grandchild, Lucy.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Sinai Lutheran Church or The Bethel Lutheran Home.