Word has been received of the death of Norma Kay (Lease) Shaw, who died on Feb. 9, 2021, in Yuma, Ariz.
She was born on May 23, 1941, to Norman and Ella (Limmer) Lease. She was a registered pharmacist.
Survivors include her husband, Don of Yuma; a daughter, Laura of Tennessee; and a sister, Jeanene (Roy) Lingle of Madison.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Marjorie Hubert and brother Craig Lease.
