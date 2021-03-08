Michael Bethke, 72, of Spencer passed away March 4, 2021 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls surrounded by his daughters. Visitation will be Thursday, March 11 from 5-7 pm with a 7 pm prayer service at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem.
Michael Bethke was born November 3, 1948 in Sioux Falls, SD to Reinhold and Marjorie (Wood) Bethke. He grew up in Oldham and graduated from Oldham High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1971, then he returned to Oldham to help his parents run the only bar in Kingsbury county at the time "The Friendly Bar."
He married Janice Driscoll on April 7, 1973. This union was blessed with two daughters, Kay Lynn and Stacey. They eventually moved to Brandon, SD and the couple later divorced.
Mike was employed in the inventory and purchasing industry for many years until his retirement. Upon his retirement he moved to Spencer, SD where he purchased his dream hobby farm, where he had the most manicured yard for miles around! He enjoyed family, friends, Lake Thompson and Jerry's Country Estate Crew, fishing, hunting, mowing his yard and most of all his grandchildren!
He was a proud member of the American Legion.
Michael is survived by his daughters, Kay Lynn (Tim) Van Holland of Carver, MN and Stacey (John) Sieverding of Spencer, SD; grandchildren, Cole and Carter Van Holland and Ava and Hunter Sieverding; sister, Barbara Jones of Brandon; a sister-in-law, Lillian Bethke of Sioux Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dennis.