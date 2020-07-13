Dennis Millard

A Celebration of Life gathering for Dennis will be held at his home, 580 8th Street, Hancock, MN, on Saturday, July 25, from 1-4:00 p.m.
Dennis Ray Millard was born on April 25, 1951 in Madison, South Dakota to Kenneth and Harriet (Rose) Millard. Dennis was raised in Madison where he was baptized and received his education. He graduated with the Madison High School class of 1969. Following his schooling, Dennis began his career with Sioux Valley Electric in Colman, South Dakota. In 1970, Dennis was introduced to Debra Hoffart at a race track in Madison, South Dakota. The two began dating and were married on November 25, Thanksgiving Day, in 1971, in the chapel of First Lutheran Church in Brookings. They made their home in Colton, where they welcomed two sons: Jeff and Rick.
After over 30 years of employment as a Lineman, Dennis retired. Dennis and Deb lived in Colton, Madison, and on Lake Thompson near DeSmet, South Dakota and wintered in Arizona for many years before moving to Hancock in 2017 where he continued to live until his death.
In his early years, Dennis enjoyed racing cars. He was an excellent hunter, trapper and fisherman. While living in Colton and Madison, Dennis was a member of the fire departments. Dennis was an avid golfer and enjoyed being at the lake.
Dennis died on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He was 69 years old.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Deb of Hancock; son, Rick (Whitney) Millard of Morris; daughter-in-law, Penny Millard of Madison, SD; three grandchildren: Austin and Ben Millard and Kaley (Alex Campbell) Millard; one great-granddaughter, Sawyer Campbell; brother, Doug Millard of Madison, SD; sisters: Debbie Miller of Madison, SD and Dori (Dave) Hanneman of Madison, SD; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his son, Jeff Millard; parents, Kenneth and Harriet; and one brother, Dan.
Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris is in care of arrangements for Dennis. To send condolences to the family online, visit www.pedersenfh.com.