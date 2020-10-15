Edward Benson

Edward Leroy Benson, 82, of Sioux Falls, SD, married to Bonnie Rae (Heisinger) Benson, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 surrounded by his family in Sioux City, Iowa.
Ed was born on August 28, 1938 in Sioux Falls to Horace and Mildred (Knudtson) Benson. After graduation from high school, Ed enlisted with the Marines Corps. Later, Ed married the love of his life, Bonnie "Curly" in May 1963. Their son, Todd, was born later that year.
Ed started his career as a traveling TV Tube salesman for Warren Supply. The family resided in Sioux Falls, SD where in 1969, they started Benson's Flea Market with their partner, Jerry Warren. Ed's Gun Show started shortly after. There were a couple of career moves before Ed became an insurance salesman. He eventually owned his own company, Ed Benson Insurance, underwriting for various companies.
Edward's love for the game of golf started soon after becoming an insurance agent building relationships with his clients. He also loved everything about car and motorcycle racing and classic cars, building a few from the ground up. He was instrumental in bringing NSRA to Sioux Falls for Nationals. He was involved in numerous clubs and activities such as Indian Guides, Cubs Scouts, Boy Scouts, Madison Lake Association, Moose Lodge 503, Cosmopolitans, Elks Lodge, Man to Man and many others.
He spent the last part of his life living his dream of golfing, lawn grooming and lake life. Ed and Bonnie split their year between South Dakota and Arizona. Ed's retirement hobby was taking old bikes and restoring them. Ed's last year and a half became very precious to his family and friends because of the debilitating disease of dementia.
Edward is survived by his son, Todd Benson (Debra Carlson); his granddaughters, Talia Benson and Hali Benson; his great-grandchildren, Harper Shideler, Roman Rosenquist; nieces and nephews, Debbie (Steve) Bruneau, Steve (Shawn) Heisinger, David Heisinger, Mary Jo Beck, Michelle (Brad) Stensland, Kellie (Jim) Farley, Shari Lee, Kim (Jon) Heisinger-Jaso, Brett (Natalie) Heisinger, and Kathy (Kyle) Cook.
Ed is preceded in death by his wife Bonnie; parents, Horace and Mildred (Knudtson) Benson; and brother, Sam (Carrie) Benson.
Memorial services will be held 10:00 am Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street, with interment at St. Michael Cemetery in Sioux Falls.