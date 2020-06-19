George Hagemann

George Ronald Hagemann passed away June 13, 2020 at Avantara Arlington in Arlington, South Dakota.
He was born December 12, 1922 in Estelline, SD to Kurt and Eunice (Powers) Hagemann, the youngest of four boys. He was a farm hand for many years. George moved to Mitchell, SD in 1980; thanks to Gertrude Edinger and her family, he did very well there. George was a custodian at DSU, he volunteered at the Corn Palace as often as he could, and was a RSVP volunteer for many years.
George lived in Mitchell for 37 years, then three years in Beresford with his brother, Veryl, followed by two years at Madison Care in Madison. His last years were spent at Advantara Arlington in Arlington, SD. He will be missed by those who knew him.
George is survived by his brother, Veryl; his siblings, Lavayne, Beatrice, Valdina and Curtis; niece, Barb; nephews, Tom and his wife, Kay, Bill and his wife, Mary Ann, John and his wife, Vicki; niece, Lori; nephew, Darrell; nieces, Sherry and Kathy; nephew, Steven; niece, Cindy; and many more nieces and nephews and grandnieces and -nephews, cousins and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kurt Hagemann in 1961; his mother, Eunice in 1935; his grandparents; a nephew, Don in 2001; sister-in-law, Joyce in 2012; brother, Louie in 2012, brother, LeGene in 1996; sibling, Karine in 2016; and sibling, Larry in 2106; and many more relatives that he cherished.
A special thank you to Asera Care Hospice for taking such good care of him. Donations on behalf of George can be sent to Asera Care, 528 N. Sycamore Ave., Sioux Falls, S.D., 57110. A thank you to Avantara Arlington for giving him a great home. A special thank you to the Hanson family. A very special thank you to his brother, Veryl, for always being there for him and being a great guardian since 1969, making his life better.
Graveside service will be held at 2 PM, Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, 44556 277th St., Ramona, S.D., 57054. Online condolences may be sent to George's family at wassfuneralhome.com.