Betty Zolnowsky, age 72, of Draper, SD, previously of Madison, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:30 PM on Tuesday, February 9th at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Fort Pierre, SD, with Father Ron Garry as the Celebrant. Visitation will start at 12:30 PM with a Rosary at 2:15 PM on Tuesday before Mass at the church. Burial will be in Vivian Cemetery. The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral chapel Facebook page. It is requested that everyone wears a mask while attending. Online guest book is available at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. A full obituary will follow.
Service information
Feb 9
Visitation
Tuesday, February 9, 2021
12:30PM-2:15PM
12:30PM-2:15PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
206 Newman Rd.
Fort Pierre, SD 57532
206 Newman Rd.
Fort Pierre, SD 57532
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Feb 9
Rosary
Tuesday, February 9, 2021
2:15PM-2:30PM
2:15PM-2:30PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
206 Newman Rd.
Fort Pierre, SD 57532
206 Newman Rd.
Fort Pierre, SD 57532
Guaranteed delivery before the Rosary begins.
Feb 9
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, February 9, 2021
2:30PM-3:15PM
2:30PM-3:15PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
206 Newman Rd.
Fort Pierre, SD 57532
206 Newman Rd.
Fort Pierre, SD 57532
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.