Kenny Becker, age 77, of Madison, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Avantara in Lake Norden, SD with his wife and children by his side.
Memorial service will be 2 PM on Sunday April 18th at First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Mark Werner officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Inurnment will be at a later date in Prairie Queen Cemetery.
The family requests that no flowers be sent at this time and to please wait until a memorial service is held. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Online guest book at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
Kenneth "Kenny" Ray Becker was born February 3, 1944 in Madison, SD to Harm and Leona (Scholl) Becker. He was baptized on March 30, 1947 at the First Presbyterian Church in Madison, SD. He graduated from Ramona High School in 1962.
Kenny met the love of his life Karen Rae Crosby and they were married April 10, 1965 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison, SD. They lived in Madison until moving to their acreage and into a home they had remodeled on the west side of Lake Herman.
Kenny began working for Spies Super Valu at the age of 18. He worked in the grocery store for 50 years holding various positions from stock boy to assistant manager and found his niche as the produce department manager; he held that position for over 40 years. The store front changed from Spies Super Valu to Jubilee Foods and finally Sunshine Foods. He enjoyed visiting and joking with customers and co-workers throughout the years.
Kenny loved restoring and collecting antique tractors and collecting toy tractors. He was a lifetime member of the Prairie Historical Society and in 2014 Kenny and Karen were the Jamboree King and Queen. He also loved horses and had two very special horses over the years that he talked about often, Joker and Rebel.
Kenny was a member and past deacon at the First Presbyterian Church. He also belonged to various clubs and organizations such as: the Izaak Walton League of which he had held the office of President, a Boy Scout Leader, and a member of the Boots and Saddle Club.
Kenny is survived by his loving wife of almost 56 years, Karen, Madison, SD; three children, Rae Lynn (Philip) Maher, Nunda, SD, Rick Becker, Madison, SD, Troy (Barb) Becker, White Lake, SD; seven grandchildren, Mitchell (Kimberly) Maher, Robert (Lexie) Maher, Christina (Tyler) Bruder, Brady Maher (special friend Morgan Koepsell), Justin Becker, Ky Becker and Ryden Becker; two brothers, Ronald Becker and Larry (Diane) Becker, both of Sioux Falls, SD; one sister Kay (Vern) Schmidt, Madison, SD; father-in-law Galen Crosby, Madison, SD; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, his sister-in-law LaVonne Becker, and his mother-in-law Eunice Crosby.