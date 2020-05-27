Mary Poncelet, age 93, of Sioux Falls, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Edgewood Prairie Crossings Assisted Living in Sioux Falls.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks are mandatory inside the church and 6-ft. social distancing is required. A Rosary will be held at the church at 1:30 pm before the funeral. The Mass of Christian Burial will start on Friday, May 29 at 2:30 pm at the St. Michael's Catholic Church of Sioux Falls, followed by internment in the St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery in Madison, SD.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Thursday at Weiland Funeral following CDC guidelines. Streaming will be available on our Facebook for the Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial. Arrangements are entrusted with Weiland Funeral Chapel. Online condolences can be sent at www.weilandfuneralchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Active Generations Daybreak Program, 2300 W. 46th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57105, or St. Thomas Cemetery, 320 N. Egan Ave., Madison, SD 57042
Mary Eileen Wolf was born on March 24, 1927 to Martin and Lillian (Strang) Wolf of Ramona Lake Township, SD. She was the second child of 12 children. Mary was brought up in Ramona and at the age of 13, the family moved to Winfred, SD. She graduated in 1946 from Beadle High School in Madison. Following her graduation, she attended Presentation School of Nursing in Mitchell, SD and received her degree in 1949.
Mary was united in marriage to Ralph Poncelet on April 12, 1950 at St. Agatha Catholic Church in Howard, SD. To that union, they were blessed with 5 children. They first lived and farmed on a farm near Howard and Mary started her nursing career for a doctor in Canova. Working as a nurse, she spent nights in a house used as a hospital after helping the doctor all day.
In 1956, Mary and Ralph decided to quit farming and move to Madison. Mary went on to work for Madison Community Hospital for 31 years, then moving to Sioux Falls in 1987 to work at the VA Hospital and then did home nursing for another 10 years.
Mary loved her family, and most of all following her children's and grandchildren's many activities. It did not matter the activity, she was there, baseball, softball, basketball, football, 4-H, car racing or hockey. She was also an avid Minnesota Twins fan, pulling for them through thick and thin.
Mary was a member of the Ladies VFW Auxiliary and St. Michael's Catholic Church where she was a Catholic Daughter. She also volunteered many hours at St. Vincent's dePaul.
She is survived by her children, Ted (Kim) Poncelet, Jack (Susan) Poncelet, Marcia (Dale) Dobberpuhl, Paul (Char) Poncelet and Doug (Denise) Poncelet; grandchildren, Anne Marie, Kayla (Shawn), Matt, Mark (Beth), Megan, Mitchell, Nick, Kenny and Caleb; 7 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, Martin "Lefty" (Darlene), Leo (Delda) and Gary (Bonnie); 1 sister, Shirleen Berkelo; and 2 sisters-in-law, Donna Wolf and Grace Wolf.
Preceding Mary in death were her parents; husband, Ralph in 1998; 4 brothers, Ambrose, Bill, Tom and Ron; 3 sisters, Betty, Barb and Maureen; 2 sisters-in-law; and 2 brothers-in-law.