Donald Dean Dragseth, 75, of Madison was welcomed into heaven with a pain free body after his courageous eight-year battle with cancer. He passed away on July 17, 2021 at home, surrounded by family.
Funeral services will begin at 2 pm on Wednesday, July 21 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation with family present will be held from 5-7 pm at Kinzley Funeral Home, Madison.
Donald Dragseth was born on December 18th, 1945 to Albert and Sadie (Tweet) Dragseth. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1963 and went on to serve in the National Guard from February 1963 to November 1969. Don married Mary Struck at Grace Lutheran Church in Nunda on February 12, 1971, to which they were blessed with two daughters. Don farmed and later worked at Gehl Manufacturing for almost 25 years. After retirement, he helped his son-in-law and grandsons on the farm.
A person could always catch Don with a Norwegian joke, a story, sitting on the bleachers cheering on his grandchildren, checking his tomato plants or the rain gauge or watching a Twins game. His granddaughters taught him his new favorite pastime, texting.
Don is survived by his wife, Mary of Madison; daughters, Shelly (Gary) Pitts of Madison and Darla (Kevin) Erikson of Salem; grandchildren, Austin Pitts and Brendon Pitts and McKenzie Erikson and Morgan Erikson; sister Bonnie Stratton; brother John (Joyce) Dragseth; and many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father- and mother-in-law, Ben and Marcela Struck; and brothers-in-law, Sheldon Stratton and Leon Struck.
Above his love for his family was his love for Jesus. Even during his suffering, you could hear Don reciting Bible verses and telling a joke or two. This spiritual heritage will be passed on to future generations.