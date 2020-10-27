Wilbur "Bill" Larson, 81, of Pipestone, Minn., died on Oct. 22, 2020, at the Pipestone County Hospice House.
Visitation is Tuesday from 3:30-7 p.m. at Peace United Methodist Church in Pipestone. Family will be present from 3:30-6:30 p.m. with a time of memory sharing from 4-4:30 p.m. at the church.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in New Woodlawn Cemetery in Pipestone.
He was born on Nov. 5, 1938. He attended school in Madison and married Karen Campbell on June 4, 1961, at Madison.
Survivors include his wife; sons Matt, Chad and Wade; 9 grandchildren; and 4 siblings.