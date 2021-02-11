John "Johnny" Cassutt

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast South Dakota, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&