John "Johnny" Cassutt

John "Johnny" Joseph Cassutt, age 84, of Sioux Falls, passed away on Feb. 9th, 2021 at the V.A. Hospital.
Johnny was born in Madison, SD to Matt and Marguerite Cassutt of Ramona on Dec. 5th, 1936. Johnny served in the U.S. Army. He married Janice Dooley on Sept. 29, 1956 in Ramona. They had four children. After raising their children, they moved to Madison where Johnny worked for East River Electric. After retiring from East River, John and Janice moved to Sioux Falls.
Johnny was always known as a bit of a goofball and loved to make people laugh. His hobbies included fishing, watching golf, spoiling all his grandchildren and his beloved dog, CJ.
Johnny is survived by his wife Janice Cassutt of Sioux Falls; two daughters, Cindy Jordahl of Sioux Falls and Mary Lou (Bruce) Lingle of Madison; 10 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Donna Brown of Brookings and Barbara Kunovic of Denver.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents Matt and Marguerite; two sons, Greg Cassutt and Brad Cassutt; one grandson Jarvis Cassutt; one brother Tom Cassutt; and five sisters, Francis Cassutt, Mary Slovak, Dorothy Whitethorn, Helen Norman and Catherine Kramer.
Services will be held at St. Williams Church on Saturday, Feb 13 in Ramona, officiated by Father Chester Murtha. There will be 10 am Rosary followed by 11 am Mass.