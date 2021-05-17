Robert Cramer

Robert "Bob" Cramer, 78, of Winfred, died on May 13, 2021.
A Celebration of Life for Bob, Sandy and Grant Cramer will be held on Sat., May 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Miner County 4-H Grounds.
He was born in Wakonda to John Cramer and Ella Alderson. He married Sandra Jennings. Survivors include daughters Sheila (Gary) Maffett, Brenda (Shane) Werkmeister and Karla Cramer; sisters-in-law Marlene Cramer and Ann Cramer; brother-in-law Jerome Jennings; sister-in-law Mary Jennings.
