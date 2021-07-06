Tammy Bohl
By Staff

Tammy Bohl, 64, died on July 3, 2021, in Yankton. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Fri., July 9, at Rustand-Weiland Funeral in Madison.

She was born on Aug. 16, 1956, at Madison to Elmer and DeNaiz (Sorheim) Bohl. She attended E.C.C.O. in Madison until 1996, then moved to Wyoming, Sioux Falls and Yankton.

Survivors include sisters, Lisa (Perry) Volden and Tara (Barry) Klapperich; brother, Bart Bohl; stepmother, Carol Bohl; and half-sister, Shaunda Bohl. She was preceded in death by brothers, Jeff and Bret.

Service information

Jul 9
Visitation
Friday, July 9, 2021
9:30AM-10:30AM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Jul 9
Funeral service
Friday, July 9, 2021
10:30AM-11:00AM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
