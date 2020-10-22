Patricia Johnson, 81, of Madison, died on Oct. 18, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Howard.
There will be no funeral service. A private family graveside service will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Madison.
Patricia Schumacher was born on Nov. 19, 1938, at Williston, N.D., to Fred and Isabelle (Wilson) Schumacher. She graduated from Williston High School in 1955 and married Robert Johnson on March 10, 1960. They later moved to Madison.
Survivors include her husband, Bob; 2 daughters, Brenda and Viki; and 1 sister, Sharon (Jerry) Friesinger.
www.rustand-weilandfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.