Delmar Giles

Delmar "Del" Eugene Giles, age 70, of Madison, SD, died Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Madison Regional Health System in Madison, SD.
Del was born on November 20, 1950 at DeSmet, SD, along with his twin sister, Rosalyn "Rose", to Eugene Christian Giles and Beulah Ladora (Olson) Giles. He grew up in South Dakota and moved to Keokuk, Iowa. He graduated from Keokuk High School in 1969. He attended the University of Northern Iowa following graduation.
He worked in Omaha in the men's clothing business for several years. He moved west in the late 1970s, working in the construction industry and becoming a home contractor in Idaho and Wyoming building primarily single family homes. He eventually moved back to South Dakota and lived in Madison, Wentworth and Sioux Falls.
He was involved with several different jobs over the years including property management but eventually retired and spent most of his time following his grandchildren's activities and attending sporting events. He became a regular fixture at Madison Bulldog and DSU Trojan games.
He recently celebrated 34 years of sobriety. Helping others deal with their addiction issues was something he felt was very important in his life. He always said that working with others helped him maintain his own sobriety. He made many friends attending meetings in eastern South Dakota. He was an active church member and attended bible study regularly. He also enjoyed taking drives through Lake Herman State Park.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his son, Chris and his wife Karen Giles of Madison, SD. Grandchildren include Jacob Giles of Alexandria, SD, Joshua Giles, Jessica Giles and Jennifer Giles all of Madison, SD. He is also survived by two sisters, Delores "Dee" Johnson and husband Don "Bob" of Vail, AZ and Rosalyn "Rose" Keen of Watertown, SD; and two brothers, Curtis and wife Judy Giles of Benton City, Washington, Derald (brother Bob) and wife Joyce Giles of Union Mills, Indiana. He is survived by two aunts, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
The family will be present at Kinzley Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00 on Wednesday, March 17th with a short prayer service to follow at 7:00. For the health and safety of all, masks will be required when attending the visitation and prayer service. The service will be livestreamed and a link will be posted on Del's obit at www.kinzleyfh.com.