A private family graveside service and interment for Marilyn Phillippe, 85, of Cottonwood, MN, will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Cottonwood.
Marilyn Joyce Phillippe was born on August 11, 1935, to Hugo and Frances (Ocharzk) Dallenbach, in Tracy, MN. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith. She grew up on farms in rural Walnut Grove, MN, and graduated from Walnut Grove High School in 1953. On March 23, 1953, Marilyn was united in marriage to Robert Phillippe at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Walnut Grove. To this union was born seven children: Michael, Patrick, Julie, Nancy, twins Jeffery and Kenneth, and Mary Jo.
Marilyn entered the work force full-time after being widowed at a young age. She worked at North Star Mutual Insurance Company while raising her family. She worked at North Star from 1977 until 1999. They provided a supportive environment where she developed many long term relationships. Marilyn played the role of a mother and father at a time when that was not common. Despite these struggles, she always provided a loving and warm home for her family and others.
Marilyn never remarried after the death of her husband Robert in 1976, who was the love of her life: "I had already married the best, who could ask for more." They had been married 24 years. Marilyn had an incredibly strong faith and love for life. She could be found most times with a smile on her face and kind words, with enduring friendships from young to old, no matter what side of the railroad tracks. Marilyn enjoyed cooking, baking, embroidery, sewing, and watching the Minnesota Twins.
Marilyn died on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at her home in Cottonwood. She had reached the age of 85.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents Hugo and Frances Dallenbach, husband Robert Phillippe, son Kenneth, daughter Mary Jo Henle, grandson Adam Caron, brothers Jan and Richard Dallenbach, other relatives, and many friends.
She is survived by her children Michael (significant other Donna Haskins) of Marshall, Patrick (Cerese) of Eden Prairie, Julie (Douglas) Caron of Madison, SD, Nancy (Phil) Phillippe-Swift of Cheyenne, WY, and Jeffery of Cottonwood. Grandchildren Jason (Julie) Phillippe, Logan and Carter; Connor Phillippe; Lauren Phillippe; Michelle (Christopher) (Caron) Uthe, William and Margaret; Alicia (Kelly) (Caron) Koch, Elsie, Arlo, and Oliver; Emily (Nate) (Caron) Anderson; Joshua (Jenn) Phillippe-Swift, Hayden; Jessica Phillippe-Swift; Spencer Henle; Mackenzie (Josh) (Henle) Hulbert; and Noah Henle. She is also survived by her brother David (Mary) Dallenbach, sister-in-law JoAnn Dallenbach, brother-in-law Eugene (Evonne) Phillippe, and son-in-law Michael Henle.
