Phyllis (Grav) Frager died on Friday, April 23, 2021 at her daughter Debra's and son-in-law Tom's house in Valley Center, California.
Phyllis had been suffering with congestive heart failure and had a hemorrhagic stroke in February. She had been under in-home hospice care since her stroke.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Emma Grav; her brother, Peter Grav; and her husband, Norvel. At the time of his death in 2019, Norvel and Phyllis had been married 70 years.
Phyllis leaves behind daughter Debra (Tom); son Randy (Sherree); son Michael (Keitha); 9 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister Audrey Green (Bill); and sisters-in-law Arlene Grav and Jenean Sample.
Phyllis was born August 12, 1929, and was raised on a farm that had no electricity, a pump for water, and an outhouse. It was located near Chester, South Dakota. She learned to drive a tractor at a young age and helped with farm chores. She and her siblings cooled off on hot days by swimming in the cattle's water trough.
Phyllis taught Sunday School at the Methodist Church in Chester when she was a junior in high school. She always dreamed of becoming an elementary school teacher. She taught country school for two years before marrying Norvel in 1949. After moving to California, she worked as a teacher's aide for 15 years. She later attended California State University Fullerton and earned her California Teaching Credential. She got her dream job and taught elementary school for 11 years.
Phyllis enjoyed knitting, reading, baking, family parties, dancing, and chocolate! She was blessed with many friends in South Dakota and kept in touch with them through calls and letters. She also enjoyed the friendships she made while teaching and while attending Sunday School and Care Group at Fullerton Evangelical Free Church in Fullerton, California.
Phyllis wished to be cremated and her ashes will be buried with Norvel at Valley Center Cemetery in Valley Center, California.
Send memorials to Radiant Hospice, 964 Fifth Avenue #304, San Diego, CA 92101.
Send condolences to PO Box 658, Valley Center, CA 92082.
Destiny Mortuary, Long Beach, CA, is in charge.